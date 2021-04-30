PM Modi pays tributes to Soli Sorabjee
Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was an outstanding lawyer and was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden through law. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.Modi tweeted, Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:02 IST
Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was an outstanding lawyer and was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden through law. Sorabjee died at a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.
Modi tweeted, ''Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.'' PTI KR DV DV
