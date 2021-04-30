Left Menu

AIADMK rejects exit polls, says it will repeat success of 2016

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:58 IST
AIADMK rejects exit polls, says it will repeat success of 2016

The AIADMK on Friday rejected the exit polls forecasting a victory for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu, saying the party would maintain its winning streak and repeat the success of the 2016 assembly elections.

Party coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a joint statement, recalled a similar situation in 2016 when exit polls had been proved wrong.

All such polls back then did not indicate a victory for the AIADMK, the leaders said.

''There were rumors that the opposition party would form the government. But just hours after counting of votes began, the AIADMK's victory in 2016 was confirmed.

The AIADMK under J Jayalalithaa won with an absolute majority and formed the government then,'' they said.

Exit polls on Thursday forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress and BJP in the high-profile West Bengal assembly polls and put the saffron combine ahead in Assam, while projecting a win for the ruling Left alliance in Kerala and for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu.

The two leaders said the exit poll predictions for the state were nothing more than an attempt to discourage AIADMK members, paralyse its activities during counting of votes and deprive the party of its democratic duty.

The leaders said candidates and agents of AIADMK and allies should be vigilant during the counting.

''Everyone is aware that the DMK is capable of spreading rumors, creating confusion and indulging in violence. Report irregularities, if any, to the authorities,'' they urged.

The AIADMK candidates and chief agents should come out only after completion of the counting of votes, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF creates new senior adviser post on gender issues

The International Monetary Fund is creating a new high level adviser position on gender issues to strengthen its work on gender equality and help member countries create more opportunities as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic, IMF ...

COVID vaccination of people aged 18-45 in U'khand not starting on Saturday

Inoculation of people aged 18-45 years against COVID-19 will not start in Uttarakhand from May 1, as scheduled, due to non-availability of enough vaccines.Secretary, Health Amit Negi on Friday said the exercise can start in the state only a...

COVID-19: Punjab defers inoculation for 18+, but Haryana to start drive from Sat

With a few hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, the Punjab government on Friday deferred the inoculation for this category due to non-availability of the vaccine.Authorities in Union T...

WRAPUP 1-Stimulus checks boost U.S. consumer spending in March

U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government, building a strong foundation for a further acceleration in consumption in the second quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021