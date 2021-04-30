Left Menu

No need for stricter lockdown in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that there is no need for a more "strict lockdown" in the state as people are following the restrictions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:39 IST
No need for stricter lockdown in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that there is no need for a more "strict lockdown" in the state as people are following the restrictions. "There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions. We have been to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases," Thackeray said at a press conference.

He also reviewed the progress made on the package announced for countering COVID-19 and stressed the need to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. "The economy of the state should not halt. So I have held meetings with industrialists, representatives of labour unions and taken their inputs about how to tackle the third wave of COVID-19," he said.

The state government earlier in the day extended the ongoing restrictions till May 15. The restrictions imposed to curb the infections were in place till May 1. According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the state, the decision has been taken as Maharashtra continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19.

The statement said it was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the restrictions. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to impose lockdown in cities if surge in COVID-19 cases continues: Minister

The Pakistan government would be forced to impose lockdown in cities if the surge in the COVID-19 cases continued, a senior minister has said, as the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 820,823.The death toll from ...

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021