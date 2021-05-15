Ex-Golden Dawn member extradited to Greece to start jail term
Six former lawmakers, including Lagos and Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were given 13-year jail terms. Lagos was due to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:19 IST
A former member of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party, Ioannis Lagos, was extradited to Athens on Saturday from Brussels, where he was a member of the European parliament. EU lawmakers stripped Lagos of his immunity last month, paving the way for his arrest and extradition to Greece where he is to serve a prison sentence alongside other party members.
The leaders of Golden Dawn, who were often seen giving Nazi-style salutes, were sentenced to prison in October by a Greek court for running a criminal gang linked to hate crimes during the country's economic crisis. Six former lawmakers, including Lagos and Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were given 13-year jail terms.
Lagos was due to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday. He had escaped arrest in October by leaving for Brussels the day the verdict was announced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golden Dawn
- Greece
- Athens
- Lagos
- Nazi
- Ioannis Lagos
- European
- Brussels
- Greek
ALSO READ
UK ex-police officer jailed for belonging to neo-Nazi group
German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi
Germany arrests suspect over hate mail using neo-Nazi acronym
German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark
Soccer-Time running out for German FA chief Keller after Nazi comment