Owaisi attacks PM Modi, says pointless video conferences being held by govt on Covid-19

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding pointless video conferences on COVID-19 without any action on the ground to tackle the second wave of pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:37 IST
AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding pointless video conferences on COVID-19 without any action on the ground to tackle the second wave of pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi pasted tweet quoting PM Modi's condolence message for people who suffered, lost near and dear ones during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"He is the Prime Minister of empty condolences, tears, and pointless video conferences. Not the Prime Minister of orphaned kids, widowed spouses, and mourning families" he tweeted. Earlier on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha and thanked the first responders, front-line health care workers, doctors, nurses, and volunteers for selflessly risking their lives to serve others in need every day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed condolences to those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,11388 people have lost their lives due to Covid, while there are still 2,49,55,91 active cases in the country. (ANI)

