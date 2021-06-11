Left Menu

With a nod to Black Lives Matter, UK's Johnson gives Biden mural photo

The black and white mural portrait of Douglass was photographed by dual British-U.S. national Melissa Highton. U.S. first lady Jill Biden was given a first edition copy of 'The Apple Tree' - a collection of short stories by 20th century British author Daphne du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall, the picturesque corner of England that is hosting the G7 summit.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 00:08 IST
With a nod to Black Lives Matter, UK's Johnson gives Biden mural photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave U.S. President Joe Biden a framed photograph of a British mural depicting Black 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass, the British leader's office said on Thursday.

Biden reciprocated with the gift of a U.S.-made bicycle and helmet for Johnson, who is a keen cyclist, and a scarf and bag for his wife Carrie. Johnson's gift, presented during a G7 summit which marks Biden's first official overseas engagement and a chance to reaffirm trans-Atlantic ties, is a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement that has pushed race relations to the fore in both countries.

Douglass escaped slavery in the United States, going on to become an abolitionist leader who toured Britain and Ireland, with whom Biden has ancestral ties. Biden cited Douglass in a 2020 speech on race at a time when the country was confronting questions on contemporary and historical racial injustice sparked by a protest movement that also spread to Britain and prompted a similar outpouring.

The mural is painted on the wall of a residential street corner in Edinburgh, a city where Douglass stayed on his tour, by artist Ross Blair who used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter when first unveiling the piece online in 2020. The black and white mural portrait of Douglass was photographed by dual British-U.S. national Melissa Highton.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden was given a first edition copy of 'The Apple Tree' - a collection of short stories by 20th century British author Daphne du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall, the picturesque corner of England that is hosting the G7 summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
3
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global
4
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021