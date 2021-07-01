U.S. envoy to Moscow says he held positive meeting with deputy foreign minister -RIA
The U.S. ambassador to Moscow said on Thursday that he held a positive meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last month after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, told reporters earlier this week that the two countries were engaged in organizing the first round of talks on strategic stability.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed to start consultations on arms control at a meeting in June.
