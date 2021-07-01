Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg surrenders to authorities as part of wider probe- NYT
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:10 IST
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, the New York Times reported.
