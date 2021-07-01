New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES16 PB-POWER CUTS Punjab reels under power cuts, PSPCL plans regulatory measures Chandigarh: The electricity demand in Punjab has peaked to over 14,000 MW a day, forcing the state-owned power utility PSPCL to impose unscheduled power cuts and regulatory measures on the industry.

DES59 PB-CONG-CM-MEETING Punjab CM holds lunch meeting with Cong leaders from urban areas Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met senior Congress leaders from Punjab’s urban areas over lunch Thursday, amid speculation that the party’s state unit is set for a revamp. DES44 HR-PB-HEAT Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, parts of Punjab Chandigarh: Blistering heat swept Haryana and parts of Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram sizzling at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

DES28 PB-DOCTORS-STRIKE Punjab: Health services hit at govt hospitals as doctors go on strike Chandigarh: Health services were hit in Punjab government hospitals on Thursday again after doctors went on a daylong strike over the state's Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, delinking non-practicing allowance from the basic pay.

LGD15 UP-HC-LD JOURNALIST Journalist not expected to dramatise incident and create news: Allahabad HC Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of a reporter accused of abetting a suicide, saying a journalist is not expected to dramatise sensational incidents and create news by putting a person's life in danger.

DES5 UP-2NDLD TRIPATHI Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies; PM Modi, Shah, Adityanath offer condolences Lucknow/Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): Former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Sharad Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurgaon, family sources said here.

DES35 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 4 new Covid deaths, 147 fresh cases Lucknow: With four new COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,601, while the tally climbed to 17,06,252 with 147 fresh cases.

DES33 HR-INLD-CHAUTALA INLD expects O P Chautala's release from Tihar on Friday Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year prison term and is out on parole, will reach Tihar jail on Friday to complete formalities for his release, INLD state unit president Nafe Singh Rathi said on Thursday. DES11 RJ-RSS-ALLEGATION RSS condemns graft allegations against senior leader Nimbaram Jaipur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condemned allegations against one its senior leaders of demanding Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

DES15 UKD-VIRUS-BACKLOG U'khand: 13 hospitals served notices for late reporting of Covid deaths Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Health Department has served notices to 13 government and private hospitals for late reporting of 218 Covid deaths, many of them dating back to even January and February.

DES12 HP-VIRUS-TEST CENTRE HP's first drive-in Covid testing centre inaugurated in Dharamshala Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh's first drive-in Covid testing centre was inaugurated along the Dharamshala-Chandigarh national highway here on Thursday, officials said.

