UP made remarkable efforts in increasing investments in last four years: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday, saying Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable efforts for increasing investments and improving the ease of doing business in the last four years. Modi's praise came over a tweet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which he said that despite coronavirus, foreign direct investment increased in Uttar Pradesh.

Tagging a media report which said FDI increased in Uttar Pradesh despite Covid, Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Aligarh node of the defence corridor.

Responding to the CM's tweet, Modi said, ''Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable efforts in increasing investment and improving the ease of doing business in the last four years.'' ''It is worth noting that even small towns and rural areas are also witnessing these achievements,'' the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

