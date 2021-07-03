New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL39 UKD-2NDLD CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand following his election on Saturday as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the hill state where assembly polls are due next year.

DEL38 UKD-DHAMI-PROFILE BJP trusts young leader Dhami to row party's boat ashore in Uttarakhand in 2022 Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami, who emerged as the BJP's choice for Uttarakhand chief minister on Saturday, takes over at a time when the party gears up for the assembly elections in the state early next year.

DES27 PB-AAP-LD PROTEST Police use water cannon to disperse AAP workers trying to gherao Punjab CM's residence Mohali (Punjab): Police on Saturday used a water cannon to disperse AAP workers forcing their way to ''gherao'' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Siswan here in protest against frequent power cuts.

DES6 PB-SUKHBIR-MINING SAD chief Sukhbir Badal alleges illegal sand mining at Punjab's Mukerian Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday alleged that illegal sand mining was being carried out at Mukerian in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

DES25 UP-ZILA PANCHAYAT-2NDLD CHAIRPERSON UP dist panchayat chief polls: Party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats, claims BJP Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP has claimed that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief, the voting for which was held on Saturday.

DES29 UP-PANCHAYAT-POLLS-AKHILESH Dist panchayat chief polls: BJP used 'force', 'kidnapped' voters, alleges Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday charged the ruling BJP with making a mockery of the elections to the posts of district panchayat chief, alleging that it ''kidnapped'' voters and used ''force'' to prevent them from voting.

DES31 UP-ZILA PANCHAYAT-ADITYANATH Dist panchayat chief polls: BJP-backed candidates' victory due to PM's welfare policies, says UP CM Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed the BJP-backed candidates have achieved a ''historic victory'' in the district panchayat chief polls and asserted that it was an outcome of the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DES11 UP-OWAISI If Asaduddin Owaisi becomes voter of UP, he can become CM: SBSP chief Ballia/Bareilly: Making a pitch for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said if Owaisi becomes a voter of Uttar Pradesh, then he too can become the chief minister of the state.

DES24 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 112 COVID-19 cases, two deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 112 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 17,06,495 and the death toll to 22,622.

DES32 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 90 new Covid cases in Rajasthan, 4 more die Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities which raised the infection count to 9,52,663 and the death toll to 8,934 on Saturday, according to an official report.

DES33 HP-VIRUS-CASES Covid: One more death, 115 new cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,466 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 115 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,02,555, an official said.

