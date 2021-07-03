Left Menu

TMC to meet President seeking solicitor general's removal

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Raising the pitch over its demand for removal of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta because of his ''meeting'' with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that it would meet President Ram Nath Kovind to press for the issue.

TMC Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, said that a high-level party delegation will meet the President on Monday.

''We had sought time from the honourable President and he has given us time on Monday. We will meet him to press for the demand for the ouster of the SG,'' Roy told reporters.

As of now, that is the only agenda of the proposed meeting, he said.

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Maitra wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, stating that the alleged meeting between Adhikari and Mehta at the latters official residence ''reeks of impropriety'' as the BJP MLA is an accused in the Narada and Saradha cases where investigations are underway.

The SG is appearing for the CBI in the Narada case in the Supreme Court and the high court, besides advising the investigation agency in the Saradha chit fund scam, the TMC leaders said.

Both Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, and Mehta said that the BJP leader had visited Mehta's residence in Delhi but the SG did not meet him.

The TMC has also demanded that all the CCTV footage at Mehta's residence till the time Adhikari was present there be made public to back up the claim that no meeting was held between the two.

