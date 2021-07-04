BJP leaders congratulate Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand.
In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the state will establish new benchmarks in progress and its development will receive new impetus under Dhami's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
Other senior BJP leaders also congratulated Dhami, with Home Minister Amit Shah expressing confidence that he will provide new energy and momentum to the state's development with dedication under Modi's leadership.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his congratulations and best wishes to the new chief minister and his ministerial colleagues.
Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday. A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday.
He was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislative party leader on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Khatima
- Dhami
- Narendra Modi
- Amit
- Pushkar Singh Dhami
- Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Uttarakhand
- J P Nadda
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold all-party meet with J-K leaders next week: Sources
Athletics-'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
PM Modi to chair all-party meeting with J-K leaders next week: Sources
PM Modi condoles death of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra
West Bengal Governor to meet Amit Shah again today