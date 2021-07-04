Left Menu

Don't act as BJP lackey, TMC MP tells solicitor general

The TMC on Sunday continued its tirade against Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over his reported meeting with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, as the ruling partys Rajya Sabha leader Derek OBrien said the senior advocate should not act as the saffron camps lackey.OBrien, in a tweet, said Mehta should not represent or advise an accused in any case.Adhikari, once a TMC heavyweight, is an accused in Narada tapes case and Saradha chit fund scam.Impropriety.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:43 IST
Don't act as BJP lackey, TMC MP tells solicitor general
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC on Sunday continued its tirade against Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over his reported meeting with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, as the ruling party's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said the senior advocate should not act as the saffron camps lackey.

O'Brien, in a tweet, said Mehta should not represent or advise an accused in any case.

Adhikari, once a TMC heavyweight, is an accused in Narada tapes case and Saradha chit fund scam.

''Impropriety. Act in a fair manner. Not as a BJP lackey,'' O'Brien said.

Mehta, however, denied meeting Adhikari, and said the BJP leader had visited his residence unannounced.

The Upper House leader, in a dig at the solicitor general, further stated, ''You gave a post-facto explanation after story broke....'' Pointing out that there was a ''conflict of interest'' he added, ''Even a Public Prosecutor (leave alone high office of SG!) cannot represent or advise the accused.'' O'Brien's TMC colleague in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, said he and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra would meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to press for the ouster of Mehta as the solicitor general.

Roy had on Saturday said a letter demanding his removal has also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior TMC leader, during a press meet, also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the soaring fuel prices, and said the saffron party owes an explanation to the people of this country.

''The price of LPG is set to touch the Rs 1,000-mark, but this BJP government appears to be unmoved by the plight of common people,'' Roy added.

He also demanded a ''transparent probe'' into the Rafale aircraft deal.

''Why did the price of Rafale fighter aircraft go up thrice the initial bid? Why did the defence ministry still strike a deal? We want an answer,'' the TMC MP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021