Left Menu

Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:16 IST
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
  • Country:
  • Germany

German authorities said Monday they have granted 2,400 visas so far to Afghan employees of the country's military and their relatives, although not all of them want to come to Germany immediately.

Germany withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan last week after a deployment that lasted nearly 20 years and focused on the north of the country. It had the second-biggest foreign contingent in Afghanistan after the United States.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in April that Germany has a “deep obligation” not to leave behind unprotected locals who helped its forces at risk to themselves.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said that 2,400 German visas were granted in recent weeks for local employees and their relatives. He acknowledged that procedures have been complicated by the military withdrawal and the closure of Germany's consulate-general in Mazar-e-Sharif, but said Berlin is trying to work with partners such as the International Organization for Migration. The latter's office there hasn't yet started work because of the security situation, he added.

Before the military left, 446 local employees and their relatives — a total of 2,250 people — were given travel documents, Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold said. At that point, “a relatively small number” of applications remained open, he added.

“Not all of those who received these travel documents wanted to leave straight away,” Helmbold told reporters in Berlin.

“There were a number of local (employees) who said, we'd actually like to stay as long as possible in Afghanistan, but we'd like to have the possibility to leave if the security situation escalates.” He said he couldn't give a specific figure for the number who didn't want to leave immediately.

The U.S. military last week vacated its biggest airfield in Afghanistan, advancing a final withdrawal that the Pentagon said will be completed by the end of August. The drawdown is already largely completed, with Germany one of many allies that have pulled out in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021