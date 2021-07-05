Left Menu

French Senate blocks referendum on climate change

Updated: 05-07-2021
The French Senate has voted to block a referendum about making the fight against climate change a part of the French constitution, the Senate said in a statement on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to organise a plebiscite on enshrining the fight against global warming in the constitution in response to criticism that he had not done enough to protect the planet.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

