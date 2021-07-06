Left Menu

Modi govt creates separate ministry for strengthening cooperative movement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:16 IST
Modi govt creates separate ministry for strengthening cooperative movement
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Amid a strong buzz about a massive cabinet reshuffle exercise expected on Wednesday, the statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said the new ministry has been created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (through cooperation to prosperity).

Terming it a ''historic move'', the government said the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named on Wednesday.

The official statement said the ministry will help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots.

''In our country, a cooperative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility,'' the government said.

The ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS), it said.

The central government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership, the statement said. Creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the finance minister, it said.

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021