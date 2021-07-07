Colombia urges OAS to send mission to Haiti after president Moise killed

Colombia President Ivan Duque called on the Organization of American States on Wednesday to send an urgent mission to Haiti to "protect the democratic order" after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated overnight.

"We reject the vile assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise," Duque wrote on Twitter. "It is a cowardly act full of barbarity against the entire Haitian people."

