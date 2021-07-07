Left Menu

Hungary says EU efforts to overturn its ban on gay content in schools will be in vain

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The EU's efforts to force Hungary to give up a new law banning content in schools that promotes homosexuality will be in vain, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary on Wednesday it must repeal legislation that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment, or face the full force of EU law.

