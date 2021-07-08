Left Menu

Manipur CM thanks Modi for making state MP a minister

Your vast experience in academics social work will give a major boost for the country while discharging your duty as MoS, Ministry of Education MoS, Ministry of External Affairs, he tweeted.The Manipur chief minister also congratulated other MPs of the Northeastern region who were also inducted in the Union Council of Ministers.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:53 IST
Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi honouring the state by inducting Rajkumar Ranjan Singh as a minister of state in the Union Council of Ministers (CoM).

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, a first-time MP of the BJP from Inner Manipur seat, became one of the three Union ministers of state for education.

''The people of Manipur are thankful to Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for the love he had shown to our State by inducting Dr. @RanjanRajkuma11 Ji in the CoM today. The move is yet another step taken by PM Modi Ji to fulfil his commitment on making North East the growth engine of India,'' Biren Singh tweeted.

In another Twitter post, the chief minister congratulated Rajkumar Ranjan Singh for becoming a Union minister.

''Congratulations to Dr @RanjanRajkuma11Ji on your induction in the Council of Ministers today. Your vast experience in academics & social work will give a major boost for the country while discharging your duty as MoS, Ministry of Education & MoS, Ministry of External Affairs,'' he tweeted.

The Manipur chief minister also congratulated other MPs of the Northeastern region who were also inducted in the Union Council of Ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

