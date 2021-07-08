Biden to speak on U.S. pullout from Afghanistan on Thursday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:20 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will make comments on Thursday afternoon on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the White House said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Thursday, Biden will receive an update from his national security team on "our military drawdown from Afghanistan," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
