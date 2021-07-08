Left Menu

Biden to speak on U.S. pullout from Afghanistan on Thursday -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:20 IST
Biden to speak on U.S. pullout from Afghanistan on Thursday -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will make comments on Thursday afternoon on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the White House said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden will receive an update from his national security team on "our military drawdown from Afghanistan," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021