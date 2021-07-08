Left Menu

Will work on using science for promoting ease of living, says Dr Jitendra Singh

"We will work towards using science for promoting ease of living," said Dr Jitendra Singh while assuming charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:43 IST
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"We will work towards using science for promoting ease of living," said Dr Jitendra Singh while assuming charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology. Speaking to ANI, Dr Singh said,"We will try to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and bring ease to the lives of common people."

Singh will also be taking over the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh was the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

A doctor by profession, Dr Singh was re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019. As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

