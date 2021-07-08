Ajay Kumar, Nisith Pramanik take charge as MoS Home

Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik took charge as Union Ministers of State for Home at their offices in North Block on Thursday.

Kumar, 60, a Lok Sabha MP from Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, and Pramanik, 35, a Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, were sworn-in as Union Ministers on Wednesday evening.

Senior officials of the Union Home Ministry were present when Kumar and Pramanik took charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had effected a major reshuffle in his government, dropping 12 ministers and bringing 36 new members.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

