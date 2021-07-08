Left Menu

Ajay Kumar, Nisith Pramanik take charge as MoS Home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:35 IST
Ajay Kumar, Nisith Pramanik take charge as MoS Home
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik took charge as Union Ministers of State for Home at their offices in North Block on Thursday.

Kumar, 60, a Lok Sabha MP from Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, and Pramanik, 35, a Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, were sworn-in as Union Ministers on Wednesday evening.

Senior officials of the Union Home Ministry were present when Kumar and Pramanik took charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had effected a major reshuffle in his government, dropping 12 ministers and bringing 36 new members.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021