Karnataka CM pays "courtesy call" on outgoing Governor Vajubhai Vala

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday met the outgoing Governor Vajubhai Vala for a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan here.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated the 83-year-old Vala.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali too met the Governor separately.

Thawarchand Gehlot, who held the portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the Centre, will replace Vala, who has been the Governor of the southern state since 2014.

The President has announced the appointment of Gehlot as the new Governor of Karnataka on July 6.

Though Vala's five-year term had ended in August 2019, he had continued in the post as his successor was not named by the Centre.

Politically, Vala came under attack in May 2018, for inviting the BJP to form the government much to the chagrin of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, which had termed his action as that of a ''Gujarati businessman.'' He was also targeted by Congress-JD(S) during H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote in July 2019, for repeatedly seeking to interfere with assembly proceedings, by setting deadlines.

