Kamal Nath takes jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia over his induction in Union Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday took a jibe at his former party colleague and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation. "This is a matter between BJP and Scindia. May he be happy. Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega (It will be seen how this vehicle moves forward)," Kamal Nath told reporters here when asked on Scindia's inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

Scindia, who played a key role in BJP's return to power in Madhya Pradesh last year after Congress ruled the state for 15-months, took the charge of the office of Minister of Civil Aviation on Friday. The Rajya Sabha MP replaced Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been elevated as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and will also hold the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Scindia, a five-time MP had under the Congress-led UPA I government been the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and in the UPA II government served as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. (ANI)

