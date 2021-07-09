New social justice minister meets predecessor Thawarchand Gehlot, discusses ministry matters

Newly-appointed Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar met his predecessor Thawarchand Gehlot and took his suggestions in handling matters related to the ministry.

Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. Prior to this, he was the Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister.

Kumar paid visit to Gehlot at his residence and discussed matters pertaining to the ministry.

''Met newly appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot at his residence... he shared his experience and gave suggestions,'' Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new ministers can meet their predecessors and learn from their experience.

Kumar along with Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, Pratima Bhoumik and A Narayanaswamy also held meetings on various schemes with ministry officials.

Kumar, Bhoumik and Narayanaswamy took charge of the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.

In a major Union Cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers and brought 36 new members to his government.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

