AAP youth wing members reach Delhi BJP chief's residence to cut water supply, detained

AAP youth wing members were detained on Sunday when they went to cut the water connection to the house of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in protest against the Haryana government allegedly not providing the national capital its share of water.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had threatened on Saturday that if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi's ''rightful portion'' of water in 24 hours, the water supply to Gupta's house will be stopped.

He had alleged that the Haryana government had curtailed Delhi's water supply by around 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

The AAP youth wing members reached Gupta's West Patel Nagar residence on Sunday.

''They were detained and taken to the Rajender Nagar police station,'' a senior officer said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said Delhi's water should be released soon by Haryana.

''No improvement in the water problem even after the Aam Aadmi Party gave 24 hours to the BJP,'' he said and accused the Haryana government of deliberately stopping the water coming from the state.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor strongly condemned the AAP for sending a large contingent of ''party workers and goons'' to attack Gupta's residence.

''It is sad that AAP workers damaged the water pipeline serving the entire block where Gupta lives, discomforting hundreds of resident families,'' he said.

