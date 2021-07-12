Left Menu

White House: Cuba protests appeared to have been spontaneous

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:45 IST
White House: Cuba protests appeared to have been spontaneous
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

Large protests that have erupted in Cuba appear to have been spontaneous and "inspired by the harsh realities of daily life," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Psaki denied accusations by Cuban officials that the United States was involved in fomenting the protests. She said one complication of Cuba's ability to get doses of the coronavirus vaccine is that Cuba is not a participant in the international Covax vaccine program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021