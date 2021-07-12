White House: Cuba protests appeared to have been spontaneous
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:45 IST
Large protests that have erupted in Cuba appear to have been spontaneous and "inspired by the harsh realities of daily life," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Psaki denied accusations by Cuban officials that the United States was involved in fomenting the protests. She said one complication of Cuba's ability to get doses of the coronavirus vaccine is that Cuba is not a participant in the international Covax vaccine program.
