Harris applauds Texas Democrats who left the state to fight voting restrictions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:01 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday the dozens of Democratic lawmakers from Texas who left the state to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions have shown "great courage."
Harris also told Reuters in an interview she is building a coalition to fight voting restrictions across the country and is reaching out to the private sector as a part of that.
