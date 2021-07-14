Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, asks where are the vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams govt, asks where are the vaccines
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in states, saying there are 'jumlas (rhetoric)' but no vaccines.

He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the Centre had denied it.

''Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines),'' Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'WhereAreVaccines'.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's COVID-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an ''empty boast'' and a ''false promise''.

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021