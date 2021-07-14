Left Menu

Kerala Governor begins protest fast against dowry

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a fast on Wednesday aimed at creating awareness against giving and accepting dowry.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-07-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:11 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a fast on Wednesday aimed at creating awareness against giving and accepting dowry. The fast against dowry is being organised by various organisations at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor, who is fasting at the Raj Bhavan from 8 am to 6 pm, will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan between 4.30 to 6 pm today. Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Governor said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy

"Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry. It is said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy. Mahatma Gandhi has said any young man who makes dowry a condition to marriage discredits his education and his country and dishonours womanhood," said the Governor. He further said that the 'Sthreepaksha Keralam' initiative of the government of Kerala also emphasises the need to ensure the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices.

"Giving and taking dowry are criminal offences which attract imprisonment up to five years. More than that, it is a grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contributions to Kerala's growth are widely acknowledged. Respect for women is an ideal that elevates the society to noble levels of social welfare, as advised by our scriptures," he said. He also urged the younger population to come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry. It will go a long way in creating greater awareness and ensuring gender equality and social justice. We don't want a dowry, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

