Malaysian cabinet ministers say to continue supporting Muhyiddin as PM

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Malaysia's cabinet ministers have pledged unanimous support for Muhyiddin Yassin to continue as prime minister, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

The backing comes after Malaysia's biggest political party and key ally in the ruling coalition withdrew support for Muhyiddin last week and called on him to resign for failing to manage the country's COVID-19 crisis.

