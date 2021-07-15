Left Menu

Merkel calls flooding a catastrophe, promises government help

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:10 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the deadly flooding in her homeland a catastrophe on Thursday and said she was working with the nation's finance and interior ministers to determine how the government can get help to those that need it.

Merkel, on a visit to Washington, told reporters that many countries have expressed solidarity and offered help. "Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

