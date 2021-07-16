Maha gives RT-PCR test report exemption to travelers having 15-day gap from 2nd COVID-19 dose

The Maharashtra government has exempted those people who have got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from carrying a negative RT-PCR test report for entering the state, although there has to be a gap of at least 15 days between the second dose and the date of arrival.

To this effect was issued late night on Thursday by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

"A person entering the state should be vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15 days should be lapsed since the administration of the second dose. That person should have the final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal," the order said. ''Such persons will be exempted from the mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RT-PCR report on their entry into the state,'' it said.

This exemption applies to domestic as well as international travelers, it added.

Despite the exemption order in place, all passengers irrespective of the status of vaccination must follow COVID-appropriate behavior all the time, the order said.

The time interval of the validity of the RT-PCR test for all other persons will be 72 hours instead of 48 hours, it added.

