Maha Cong protest in Nanded: 5 booked for COVID-19 violations

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence over a protest march led by state minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan a day earlier, an official said. The march, which saw bullock-carts and motorcycles being used by the 200-odd participants, was to protest against the Centre's hiking of fuel prices, which the Congress claimed had brought about inflation and had distressed common citizens.

Vazirabad police have registered a case against five organisers for COVID-19 violations as well as taking out a march without requisite permissions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

