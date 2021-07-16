Maha Cong protest in Nanded: 5 booked for COVID-19 violations
- Country:
- India
Police in Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence over a protest march led by state minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan a day earlier, an official said. The march, which saw bullock-carts and motorcycles being used by the 200-odd participants, was to protest against the Centre's hiking of fuel prices, which the Congress claimed had brought about inflation and had distressed common citizens.
Vazirabad police have registered a case against five organisers for COVID-19 violations as well as taking out a march without requisite permissions, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Vazirabad
- Ashok Chavan
- Congress
- Nanded
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports 9,195 COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths
Maharashtra: Over 3,000 deliveries carried out at Nashik Civil Hospital in last 6 months
Maharashtra reports 8,753 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths; 8,385 recover
12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for one year for misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav: Official.
Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.