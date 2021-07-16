Maha Cong protest in Nanded: 5 booked for COVID-19 violations

Police in Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence over a protest march led by state minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan a day earlier, an official said. The march, which saw bullock-carts and motorcycles being used by the 200-odd participants, was to protest against the Centre's hiking of fuel prices, which the Congress claimed had brought about inflation and had distressed common citizens.

Vazirabad police have registered a case against five organisers for COVID-19 violations as well as taking out a march without requisite permissions, he said.

