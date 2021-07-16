Tripura chief minister calls on PM Modi
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Deb also met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. The prime minister's office tweeted a picture of Deb meeting Modi. In a tweet, he said, ''Delighted to meet BJP General Secretary (org.) Shri B L Santhosh ji and briefed him about the Party work and pro-people initiatives taken by our government under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Also received valuable direction & support from him to strengthen the party.'' Deb's meeting with Santhosh comes amid speculation that the BJP may go in for a reshuffle of ministers in the state government.
