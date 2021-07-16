Pilot slams Centre over rising fuel price, said it amounts to 'raiding pockets' of public

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday slammed the BJP-led Union government over the rise in petrol and diesel prices, saying it amounted to raiding the pockets of the common man.

He described the BJP government at the Centre as ''anti-people'', and said the Congress party will hit the streets soon against the wrong policies of the government.

''In the last six months, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 66 times. That too at a time when crude oil prices in the international market have come down. Will the Centre explain why people in the country are not getting the benefit of the falling crude oil prices in the international market ?'' Pilot asked at a press conference here.

''The rise in petrol and diesel prices affects prices of everything. It is raiding the pockets of the common people and making their lives miserable,'' he said.

He also accused the Centre of ''completely failing'' to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 during which lakhs of people died as patients scrambled for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and medicine.

