Opposition slams Assam Budget as 'anti-people'

Opposition parties of Assam on Friday criticised the state budget presented in the Assembly, claiming that it is ''anti-people'', with no real proposals to address the burning issues, including price rise.

The budget spoke more of long-term plans rather than concentrating on what or how much can be achieved in a year, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said.

Ajanta Neog, the state's first woman finance minister, presented a Rs 566 crore deficit budget for 2021-22.

''People are facing a hard time due to COVID and price rice. We expected some measures to offer succour from price rise especially. But there is no proposal to control the prices,'' Saikia said.

The BJP-led government has even failed to propose concrete ways to implement its promises made to people before the assembly election held earlier this year, he claimed.

''We expected some better management and manoeuvering this year as we have a woman finance minister. But sadly, it was not seen,'' the Congress leader added.

AIUDF general secretary and legislator Aminul Islam claimed that the budget no focus on creating assets.

''The poor and common man has been affected by price rise. But there is no proposal to control price rise.

''The Budget is only for creating beneficiaries. And even when it comes to government schemes, there is no equitable distribution of benefits,'' he said.

Islam also criticised that only Rs 77 crore has been earmarked for the development of minority community which forms one-third of the state's population.

''There is no proposal for land survey and land rights in char (riverine) areas or the plain tribes. This budget is for the rich and upper-middle class, not for the common man,'' Islam added.

