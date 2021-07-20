Protest will force govt to scrap 'black farm laws': INLD chief

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday visited two farmer protest sites and said the stir will force the government to scrap the ''black farm laws'' and the people will change the dispensation that brought in these legislations.

The former Haryana chief minister said that this fight is not only of farmers and labourers, ''it is the fight of the whole nation, and the eyes of the whole world are on this farmers' agitation''.

Chautala (86) was released from prison earlier this month where he was serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam. The INLD chief had said that he would visit protest sites to extend his support to farmers and on Tuesday, he went to Palwal in Haryana and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

The INLD has extended support to farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws. His son and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala had earlier resigned as MLA from the Haryana Assembly in their support.

Several farmers have been protesting against the farm laws at Palwal and Ghazipur for months.

Addressing a farmers' gathering in Palwal, ''Our country is primarily an agrarian one. If farmers are happy, then the country is prosperous, if they are not happy, the nation cannot progress...'' ''It is because of wrong policies of the BJP government that lives of people in different sections of society, including farmers, have become difficult. This government wants to make pro-corporate policies,'' he alleged.

Chautala said the stir against the farm laws is going strong as it has countrywide support and the agitation will force the government to ''scrap the farm laws''.

''This government which brought these legislations will also be changed by the people..,'' he said, adding that his party is standing in support of the farmers.

Chautala said that all his life former deputy prime minister Devi Lal struggled to ensure that farmers, weaker sections and other common people get their due.

''We want to realise the dreams of the late Chaudhary Devi Lal. All his life he struggled for one thing -- that hardworking farmers and the common man should be happy. He wanted the government to take care of basic needs of the people,'' he said.

The INLD president also attacked the BJP-led dispensations at the Centre and in Haryana, claiming that they had made tall promises at the time of elections, ''but when they came to power they did just the opposite''. ''In a democratic set up, people elect their government whose responsibility is to work towards the people's welfare. However, today various sections are fed up with their misrule,'' he claimed.

Chautala said that when the INLD was in power in Haryana, as chief minister, he had changed the tradition of making people approach the government for work by starting the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' scheme.

''Under this programme, the government itself reached out to the people and listened to their problems,'' he said, alleging that the BJP government was working to divide the people in the name of caste and religion. PTI SUN VSD AAR

