White House says it expects Congress to raise U.S. debt ceiling

The White House said on Wednesday it expected Congress to raise the nation's debt ceiling despite conflict between Republican and Democratic lawmakers about the issue.

"We expect Congress to act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as they did three times on a broad bipartisan basis during the last administration," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One.

