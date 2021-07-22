White House says it expects Congress to raise U.S. debt ceiling
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 01:24 IST
The White House said on Wednesday it expected Congress to raise the nation's debt ceiling despite conflict between Republican and Democratic lawmakers about the issue.
"We expect Congress to act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as they did three times on a broad bipartisan basis during the last administration," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Congress
- Republican
- Air Force
- Jen Psaki
- The White House
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa Congress targets Centre over Stan Swamy's death, demands release of other jailed activists
Maha: Ex-Congress minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP
Rahul Gandhi meets Bihar Congress leaders in Delhi
Cabinet reshuffle meant for distribution of the spoils of power: Congress
Nagaland Congress protest against fuel price hike