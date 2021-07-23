Left Menu

Drop idea to shift capital to Visakhapatnam: Andhra Congress leader to Jagan Reddy govt

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Executive President N Tulasi Reddy has demanded the state government to withdraw the idea of shifting capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

Updated: 23-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:47 IST
APCC Executive President N Tulasi Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Executive President N Tulasi Reddy has demanded the state government to withdraw the idea of shifting capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict on insider trading related to land in Amaravati, Reddy said that the idea should be dropped as requirements for shifting capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam are not reasons at all.

The Congress leader also demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy-led state government to issue an additional job calendar. "While there are almost 2.5 lakh job vacancies in state government, the recently released job calendar is to fill only 10,000 jobs. So, an additional job calendar must be released and vacancies in all government jobs must be filled," he demanded.

Tulasi Reddy pointed out that women from the Kapu community in the Rayalaseema region are not getting the benefit of the 'Kapu Nestam' welfare scheme. "Due to some technical issues, the Kapu community in Rayalaseema region is not recognised and hence, they are unable to get the benefit. The government should take initiative to extend the benefit to those women also," he appealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

