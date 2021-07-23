Goa floods: PM calls Chief Minister Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over phone as the coastal state battled floods caused by heavy rains.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State,'' Sawant tweeted.

More than one thousand houses in the state have been damaged by the floods while several hundred people have been rendered homeless.

