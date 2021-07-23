Left Menu

Goa floods: PM calls Chief Minister Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over phone as the coastal state battled floods caused by heavy rains.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State,'' Sawant tweeted.

More than one thousand houses in the state have been damaged by the floods while several hundred people have been rendered homeless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

