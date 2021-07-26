Left Menu

Congress protests outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata over snooping row, many held

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:08 IST
Congress protests outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata over snooping row, many held
  • Country:
  • India

Congress supporters on Monday protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata over the snooping row.

Armed with placards and shouting slogans against the alleged tapping of phones of political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party's supporters gathered in front of the north gate of the sprawling Raj Bhavan complex.

Police detained some of the protesters and took them to the central lock-up at the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, an official said.

''We will continue our protests till we see the end of it,'' Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee said as he was whisked away in a prison van.

Chatterjee and other Congress members shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre over the Pegasus issue, which has rocked national politics since last week.

Congress supporters protested in front of the Raj Bhavan on the same issue on July 22 as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021