Left Menu

3 Congress members join Shiv Sena in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:49 IST
3 Congress members join Shiv Sena in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena said that three Congress members switched sides and joined the party on Monday.

Thagjam Shyam, who was the Congress candidate in the Khudrakpam seat in the last assembly elections, was among the leaders who switched sides, Shiv Sena's Manipur unit president Moirangthem Tombi Singh told PTI.

Besides, Congress Seva Dal additional chief organiser Okram Ibohanbi, its former advisor Senjam Mangoljao and Thokchom Bhubon, the former head of the Bamon Kampu gram panchayat in Imphal East, joined the Shiv Sena, he said.

The Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA), comprising six political parties, will fight the next assembly elections to be held in 2022, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021