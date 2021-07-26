Left Menu

You gave your best and this is all that counts: PM to fencer after her loss at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, Indias first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts. The prime minister replied, You gave your best and that is all that counts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, India's first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts. Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win. ''I am sorry,'' she said and expressed thanks to Modi among others for their support. The prime minister replied, ''You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens.'' The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

