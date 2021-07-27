Schumer says he hopes U.S. Senate can vote on bipartisan infrastructure plan by week's end
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:46 IST
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached soon on the details of a bipartisan infrastructure plan and hoped a bill could be passed by the end of the week.
"I think we're close," he told reporters.
