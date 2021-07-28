LS proceedings adjourned for fifth time as opposition creates ruckus

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fifth time on Wednesday as Opposition members created a ruckus in the House while protesting over the Pegasus row and other issues. When the House reassembled at 3 pm, it took up supplementary demand for grants and appropriation bills which were approved without debate.

Amid the din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved that the Bills be passed.

Soon thereafter, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the House till 4 pm.

As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members. Opposition protest intensified post noon and Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting against Pegasus snooping row and other issues, following which the House was adjourned for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm. Thereafter, it was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued their protest over the snooping controversy and the three farm laws.

