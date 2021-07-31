Left Menu

Health condition of Oscar Fernandes improving

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:22 IST
Health condition of Oscar Fernandes improving
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes, who is under treatment at a private hospital in the city, is improving after he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources said.

Oscar had undergone the surgery on Monday night and his health is getting better over the days, they said.

Fernandes was admitted to the hospital here after he suffered head injury due to a fall when practicing Yoga at his home last week.

Senior Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and BJP state president Nalin Kumar kateel MP had visited the 80- year-old Congress veteran in the past one week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021