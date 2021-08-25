Rajasthan: First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin tomorrow

Voting for the first phase of elections of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at 3,599 polling booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

State election commissioner P S Mehra said all preparations for the elections have been completed.

He said adequate number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls and all Covid-related guidelines will be followed.

In the first phase, 1,721 candidates are in the fray and a total of 26.55 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, of which 41.23 lakh are male and 36.71 lakh are female.

The elections are being held in three phases for a total of 200 zila parishad members and 1,564 panchayat samiti members.

The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1 while the counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed.

The election of pramukh and pradhan will be held on September 6 while the election of up-pramukh and up-pradhan will be held on September 7.

