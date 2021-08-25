Left Menu

Rajasthan: First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:41 IST
Rajasthan: First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the first phase of elections of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

The polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at 3,599 polling booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.

State election commissioner P S Mehra said all preparations for the elections have been completed.

He said adequate number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls and all Covid-related guidelines will be followed.

In the first phase, 1,721 candidates are in the fray and a total of 26.55 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

A total of 77,94,300 voters are registered in the six districts, of which 41.23 lakh are male and 36.71 lakh are female.

The elections are being held in three phases for a total of 200 zila parishad members and 1,564 panchayat samiti members.

The second and third phase of polling will be held on August 29 and September 1 while the counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed.

The election of pramukh and pradhan will be held on September 6 while the election of up-pramukh and up-pradhan will be held on September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021