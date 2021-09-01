Britain in talks with Taliban about safe passage from Afghanistan -Times political editor
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:51 IST
Britain has opened talks with the Taliban about safeguarding the passage of Afghan nationals and British citizens out of Afghanistan, The Times' political editor, Steven Swinford, tweeted on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha in recent days, Swinford's tweet https://bit.ly/3jw1jqs added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Times
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Boris Johnson
- Doha
- Simon Gass
- Taliban
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover presents fresh challenge for social media companies
Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
WRAPUP 18-Chaos, desperation at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan