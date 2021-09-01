Left Menu

Britain in talks with Taliban about safe passage from Afghanistan -Times political editor

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:51 IST
Britain has opened talks with the Taliban about safeguarding the passage of Afghan nationals and British citizens out of Afghanistan, The Times' political editor, Steven Swinford, tweeted on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha in recent days, Swinford's tweet https://bit.ly/3jw1jqs added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

